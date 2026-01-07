Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal farmers set to attend weekend Mercosur protest in Athlone

 

One of the organisers of a protest against the Mercosur Trade Deal at the weekend is calling on more farmers from Donegal to attend.

If approved, the agreement would create the world’s biggest free-trade zone and increase EU exports to Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

However, farmers fear this would flood the market here with cheap beef and other imports that don’t meet the standards required of domestic produce.

As EU ambassadors prepare for a crucial vote on Friday, the protest has been organised for Athlone on Saturday.

The deal faces opposition from France, Italy, Poland and Ireland, however Italy looks likely to change its position.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, MEP Ciaran Mulloley called for a high turnout on Saturday.

He’s describing the deal done with Italy as a ‘three card trick”……….

Joe Sweeney is Chair of the IFA in Donegal.

Speaking on the same show, he said efforts to get more young people involved in farming will be undermined, particularly as 2025 was a year which saw some progress made in terms of farm incomes.

He fears Mercosur will destroy that progress…………..

