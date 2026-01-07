Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre concerned at proliferation of ‘doctored’ images online

The Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre is expressing grave concern about the proliferation of AI apps to alter pictures, particularly in light of a current trend to take existing pictures of real people, particularly women, and manipulate them to make the subjects naked or suggestively dressed.

It’s become a particular feature on the X platform through its AI feature ‘Grok’.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, centre manager Noleen Devenney said there needs to be a swift response from government to outlaw this, as the response from X, she believes, has been wholly inadequate……….

Disussion in full –