FLAG North give statement on death of Chair Stephen McCahill

(Statement in Full)

The Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) North Board members wish to express their deep shock and sadness following the death of Stephen McCahill.

Stephen was a valued member of the FLAG North Board for the last ten years and served as its Chair since 2020.

Stephen was passionate about developing the rural coastal community of Donegal. He worked tirelessly with intent, ensuring that community members were empowered to improve their economic, social, and environmental conditions.

It is a testament to Stephen’s commitment to creating a thriving local economy that 132 community projects worth €5 million were funded under his leadership.

There are no words that can express our sadness at this time. Our deepest sympathies go to Stephen’s wife Marietta, his daughter Gemma, his son Stephen, daughter-in-law Lauren, granddaughter Mary Kate, and to his wider family circle, friends, and work colleagues.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.