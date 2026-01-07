Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

FLAG North give statement on death of Chair Stephen McCahill

The Fisheries and Local Action Group (FLAG) North have released a statement expressing their sadness at the passing of their Chairman Stephen McCahill.

Mr. McCahill served as Chair from 2020, and had been involved with the group for a decade.

Members of the FLAG board have said that Mr. McCahill was passionate about developing the rural and coastal community of Donegal.

They also highlight under his leadership 132 community projects worth €5m were funded.

**********
(Statement in Full)

The Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) North Board members wish to express their deep shock and sadness following the death of Stephen McCahill.

Stephen was a valued member of the FLAG North Board for the last ten years and served as its Chair since 2020.

Stephen was passionate about developing the rural coastal community of Donegal. He worked tirelessly with intent, ensuring that community members were empowered to improve their economic, social, and environmental conditions.

It is a testament to Stephen’s commitment to creating a thriving local economy that 132 community projects worth €5 million were funded under his leadership.

There are no words that can express our sadness at this time. Our deepest sympathies go to Stephen’s wife Marietta, his daughter Gemma, his son Stephen, daughter-in-law Lauren, granddaughter Mary Kate, and to his wider family circle, friends, and work colleagues.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritting routes 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,12,12,14,15,18,LT
Top Stories, News

Donegal routes to be gritted Wednesday and Thursday

7 January 2026
drink driving
Top Stories, Audio, News

NI drink-drive limit could be highest in Europe after new Govt plan

7 January 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News

93 admitted patients without beds today in Letterkenny and Sligo

7 January 2026
FLAG North
News, Top Stories

FLAG North give statement on death of Chair Stephen McCahill

7 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Gritting routes 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,12,12,14,15,18,LT
Top Stories, News

Donegal routes to be gritted Wednesday and Thursday

7 January 2026
drink driving
Top Stories, Audio, News

NI drink-drive limit could be highest in Europe after new Govt plan

7 January 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News

93 admitted patients without beds today in Letterkenny and Sligo

7 January 2026
FLAG North
News, Top Stories

FLAG North give statement on death of Chair Stephen McCahill

7 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s The Greg Hughes Show

7 January 2026
Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
News, Top Stories

Buncrana boil water notice remains in effect

7 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube