Funding allocated for Derry City and Strabane greenway projects

Funding has been released by the Department for Infrastructure for greenway projects in Derry City and Strabane District Council.

This funding of over £1m follows a call from Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins during 2025, for different councils to submit proposals for greenway projects.

These projects will be funded by 50% capital funding while the other 50% will come from councils and other sources.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has been allocated funding for the Bay Road Greenway Lighting Project, Drumahoe Park and Greenway Lighting Project and Foyle Valley Greenway Lighting Project.

The Department for Infrastructure will provide the funding for these schemes across the 2025/26 and 2026/2027 financial years.