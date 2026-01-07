Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí deploy stinger device and seize car in Quigley’s Point

Gardaí in Donegal have seized a vehicle after a dangerous driving incident in the Quigley’s Point area of Buncrana.

The incident occurred on Saturday night last, when members of the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit attempted to stop a car that was being driven dangerously.

The driver failed to comply, prompting Gardaí to deploy a stinger device.

The vehicle was safely brought to a halt and subsequently seized.

Further checks revealed that false registration plates had been attached to the car.

Investigations are ongoing and a file is being prepared for court proceedings.

Advertisement

