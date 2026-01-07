Ricky Fernandez retained as Bonagee United Head Of Academy

Bonagee United have confirmed Ricky Fernandez will remain as the club’s Head of Academy in 2026.

The appointment of Ricky, a former lead coach of the Southampton Under-15s, is key within the revamped underage structure at Bonagee United FC.

The club say the retention of Ricky as Head of Academy comes at an exciting time with Bonagee United set to take part in the new National League, which is due to kick off in August.

Ricky has been working with the club for the last 18 months, helping to upskill the academy coaches as well as delivering on-pitch sessions to squads at U12, U14 and U16 levels.

Fernandez, a UEFA A-licensed coach who also holds an Advanced Youth Award, has vast experience having played and coached at professional clubs in England.

Most notably, he spent 15 years working with Southampton’s Category A Academy which included a spell in the Premier League.

In a press release, the club said:

“Bonagee United has strived to provide the young players at the club with a structure which will enable them to reach their true potential in a quality learning environment,” Bonagee United Chairperson Niall Callaghan said.

“With Ricky on board with his vast experience and knowledge in a top academy in England we feel we have taken a step forward for the young players at our club.

“As well as this, Ricky has assisted with coach education and upskilling, giving us contact time with one of the top academy coaches in the region.”