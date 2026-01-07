Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Ricky Fernandez retained as Bonagee United Head Of Academy

Bonagee United have confirmed Ricky Fernandez will remain as the club’s Head of Academy in 2026.

The appointment of Ricky, a former lead coach of the Southampton Under-15s, is key within the revamped underage structure at Bonagee United FC.

The club say the retention of Ricky as Head of Academy comes at an exciting time with Bonagee United set to take part in the new National League, which is due to kick off in August.

Ricky has been working with the club for the last 18 months, helping to upskill the academy coaches as well as delivering on-pitch sessions to squads at U12, U14 and U16 levels.

Fernandez, a UEFA A-licensed coach who also holds an Advanced Youth Award, has vast experience having played and coached at professional clubs in England.

Most notably, he spent 15 years working with Southampton’s Category A Academy which included a spell in the Premier League.

In a press release, the club said:

“Bonagee United has strived to provide the young players at the club with a structure which will enable them to reach their true potential in a quality learning environment,” Bonagee United Chairperson Niall Callaghan said.

“With Ricky on board with his vast experience and knowledge in a top academy in England we feel we have taken a step forward for the young players at our club.

“As well as this, Ricky has assisted with coach education and upskilling, giving us contact time with one of the top academy coaches in the region.”

Bonagee United Head Of Academy Ricky Fernandez
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

drink driving
Top Stories, Audio, News

NI drink-drive limit could be highest in Europe after new Govt plan

7 January 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News

93 admitted patients without beds today in Letterkenny and Sligo

7 January 2026
FLAG North
News, Top Stories

FLAG North give statement on death of Chair Stephen McCahill

7 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s The Greg Hughes Show

7 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

drink driving
Top Stories, Audio, News

NI drink-drive limit could be highest in Europe after new Govt plan

7 January 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News

93 admitted patients without beds today in Letterkenny and Sligo

7 January 2026
FLAG North
News, Top Stories

FLAG North give statement on death of Chair Stephen McCahill

7 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s The Greg Hughes Show

7 January 2026
Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
News, Top Stories

Buncrana boil water notice remains in effect

7 January 2026
grok
News, Top Stories

Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre concerned at proliferation of ‘doctored’ images online

7 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube