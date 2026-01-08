650 of communications being trawled through by police in Edward Gallagher case

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard today that the case against a priest facing sex offences involves some 650 pages of communications that police have to go through.

Edward Gallagher (58) of Orchard Park in Lifford County Donegal had been charged with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2 and April 17 2025 and 7 further offences including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch sexual activity on April 17 last year, as well as charges of possessing indecent images of children.

At today’s hearing a prosecutor told the court that the Investigating officer was going through all the communications and would then attend the cyber unit to cross reference these.

This then would allow files to be prepared for the PPS.

He added that there were 650 pages of communications to be gone through.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said that there had been ‘some slippage’ since a comprehensive update had been given in early December.

He said that a date had been given for the file to be submitted for February 5th and asked for the Investigating officer to attend on that date to give an update to try and avoid any further slippage.

The case was adjourned until February 5 and Mr Harvey asked that the defendant should be produced on that date.

Gallagher remains in custody.