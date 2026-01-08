Ciaran Meenagh says “it’s good to be back” as Derry defeat Antrim in Dr. McKenna Cup

Derry defeated Antrim on a score-line of 2-16 to 0-07 in last night’s Dr. McKenna Cup clash at Owenbeg.

The Oak Leafers led by just two points at the break but second-half goals from Paul Cassidy and debutant Ruairi O’Mianain paved the way for a comfortable win.

Having had their first game against Donegal called-off on Sunday, Derry manager Ciaran Meenagh said “it’s good to be back playing football” when he spoke to Michael McMullan at full time last night…

Donegal play Antrim on Sunday in Toome. If Jim McGuinness’ side are to be guaranteed a semi final spot and top Section C, they will need to better Derry’s winning margin of 15 points.