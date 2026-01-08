Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Ireland won’t vote for Mercosur, but deal still set to go through

Ireland won’t be voting for the Mercosur deal.

The EU is due to vote on the arrangement on Friday, which would increase trade opportunities between Europe and Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The Taoiseach says huge progress has been made in relation to the deal, but says he doesn’t have confidence that Irish farmers won’t be under pressure if the deal goes through.

However, with Italy set to support it, it looks like the deal with go through after 25 years of negotiations.

Speaking in China, Micheál Martin told reporters that Ireland will vote no…………………

 

