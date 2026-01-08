Mark Coyle leaves Shelbourne to join Coleraine

Shelbourne have confirmed that Mark Coyle has completed a permanent transfer to Coleraine FC for an undisclosed fee.

In a statement on their website, the club thanked the Burt native for his contribution during his time at Tolka Park.

The 28-year-old made 132 appearances during his four memorable years with the Reds, scoring six goals.

Since joining Shelbourne in 2022 from Finn Harps, the Donegal man made an indelible mark on the Dublin club.

He was part of a team that reached the FAI Cup final in 2022. The following season, after the Reds secured a top four finish in the League of Ireland, the midfielder was named club captain.

2024 was a year that will never be forgotten by any Shels fan as, after an 18 year drought, they won the League of Ireland Premier Division title with Coyle as captain.

Mark has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the NIFL Premiership side.