McGowan urges patience at Kilross Junction as Uisce Eireann works continue

A Finn Valley councillor is urging people to be patient in the vicinity of Kilross Junction, where significant delays have been reported in recent days.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says Uisce Eireann is carrying out works to address issues in the area from the Twin Towns to Convoy and Raphoe, and this is impacting on the junction.

He says there’s a further complication because of recent weather conditions, as people who normally use side roads to travel towards Letterkenny can’t do so because of snow and ice, and this has increased the volume of traffic using the Kilross Junction.

He’s urging people to allow extra time for their journeys…………..

An alternative water supply is available in Drumkeen until 4pm this afternoon, details below.