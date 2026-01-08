Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Property prices in Donegal rise by over €4,500 in 2025

Property prices in Donegal have risen by over 4 and half thousand euro in the last year, according to the lates MyHome Property Price report.

The report states that in Donegal the average asking price for a property is now €250,000.

It also shows that the asking price for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county increased by €15,000 in 2025, to €200,000.

Meanwhile, the asking price of a 4-bed semi-detached house rose by €6,000 in the last year, climbing to €275,000.

The report also highlights that at the end of 2025 there were 521 properties for sale in Donegal.

And, the average time for a property in the county to go sale-agreed after being placed up for sale is now almost 5 months.

