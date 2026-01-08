Women’s Aid will no longer use ‘X’ as concerns grow over AI imagery

Women’s Aid is ending it’s use of Elon Musk’s social media platform, X.

It follows criticism of the platform’s AI tool, Grok, which has been linked to deep fake images that ‘nudifiy’ women and children.

The national organisation which works to prevent domestic violence, says it can no longer tolerate the situation. Yesterday, the Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre urged the government to take action.

Women’s Aid CEO Sarah Benson says online violence against women and children often has devastating real-life impacts…………..