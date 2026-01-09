Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

7,498 people signing on the Live Register in Donegal

There’s been another year on year fall in the numbers the Live Register in Donegal.

There were 7,498 people signing on across the county’s eight Social Welfare offices at the end of December, down just over 3% on the same period last year.

All but one of the offices saw their figures fall over the 12 month period.

Dunfanaghy was the only local Social Welfare Office in Donegal to register an increase with 522 people signing on at the end of December, a rise of just over 4%.

The largest percentage decrease was recorded in Killybegs, with 369 people on the register, a fall of just under 13%.

Donegal Town was the only other area to register a double digit decrease with 479 people signing on, a fall of 11%.

There were 977 people on the register in Ballybofey and 861 in Ballyshannon, both down 5%.

The Dungloe office recorded a total of 786, down 4%, while there were 1,371 signing on in Buncrana, a fall of 2%.

Letterkenny was virtually unchanged with 2,133 on the register, a fall of point three of one percent.

 

December 2025

 

December 2024

