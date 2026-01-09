Buncrana boil water notice lifted

The Boil Water Notice for the Buncrana (Slavery) Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

Mechanical issues at the Slavery Water Treatment plant affecting the disinfection process caused the notice to be implemented on 2nd January.

Following water testing and consultation with the HSE, customers on the supply can now use the public water supply as normal.

The Boil Water Notice on the Buncrana (Slavery) Public Water Supply in County Donegal has been lifted with immediate effect. Uisce Éireann can confirm that, following consultation with the Health Service Executive, customers on this supply can now resume normal use of the public water supply.

The notice was issued on Friday, 02 January due to a mechanical issue at Buncrana (Slavery) Water Treatment Plant which affected the disinfection process and has now been rectified.

Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann worked to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. Following satisfactory water sampling results and consultation with the Health Service Executive, the notice has now been lifted.

Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan acknowledged the impact of a Boil Water Notice on customers and thanked the community for their support while the notice was in place.

“Uisce Éireann’s primary focus remains to provide safe and clean drinking water and we worked with our stakeholders to lift the notice as quickly as possible. We are grateful to customers, elected representatives, and the media for their assistance in sharing information on the Boil Water Notice.”

Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channels @IWCare and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie