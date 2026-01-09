Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cannabis factory found on Derry’s Waterside

Police in Derry have arrested four people following the discovery of a cannabis factory in the city.

It was found during a planned search of a property in the Waterside area yesterday.

Three men, aged 37, 39 and 60, and a woman aged 52 have been arrested on suspicion of drug related offences.

PSNI Inspector Simon Gurney says cannabis factories such as the one discovered on Derry’s Waterside often have links to serious criminality.

He says police will continue to search for and seize drugs, investigate and arrest those involved in drug supply, and remove drugs from our streets.

Support from the public is crucial, he adds, and with people’s help, he says the PSNI can focus their efforts on identifying those who make their living frpm illegal drugs, and cause so much misery and harm by bringing them onto the streets.

Inspector Gurney is urging anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their community to contact police.

