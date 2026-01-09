Changes to colour vision test rules for apprenticeships

The Department of Further and Higher Education have welcomed changes by SOLAS to entry requirements for craft apprenticeship programmes.

***********

(Release in Full)

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless TD and Minister of State for Further Education, Apprenticeship, Construction and Climate Skills, Marian Harkin TD, have welcomed important changes by SOLAS to the entry requirements for craft apprenticeship programmes, specifically relating to colour vision.

Colour vision testing, and achieving a pass result, will no longer be mandatory for entry to almost all craft apprenticeships, with the exception of the Electrical and Electrical Instrumentation programmes.

These changes are informed by independent research commissioned by SOLAS and conducted by Prof. Roger S. Anderson at the Centre for Optometry and Vision Science, Ulster University.

Minister Lawless said: “Supporting and growing the apprenticeship system is a key priority for Government. Ensuring a strong pipeline of skilled workers is essential to delivering our housing and infrastructure goals. Investment in apprenticeship delivery has more than doubled since my Department was established in 2020, reaching over €410 million in 2026. While this investment is necessary and welcome, it is equally important that Ireland’s apprenticeship system is modern, fit for purpose, and aligned with best practice. I am pleased that these changes bring Ireland’s approach to apprenticeship entry in line with leading European standards, opening up apprenticeships to more learners, while maintaining the high levels of safety and quality that underpin our programmes”.

Minister Harkin said: “Making apprenticeships more accessible is a key priority for me. These welcome changes mark a significant step forward in making craft apprenticeships available to a wider and more diverse group of learners, ensuring that more people have the opportunity to develop valuable skills and pursue rewarding careers. They also strengthen fairness and inclusion, helping our apprenticeship system better reflect the diversity, needs and talents of today’s society.”

Nessa White, Interim CEO at SOLAS remarked: “The changes to entry requirements for craft apprenticeship programmes, specifically relating to colour vision represent a significant step towards making apprenticeship entry more inclusive and accessible than ever before. By aligning Ireland’s apprenticeship entry requirements with leading European practices, we are opening opportunities to a wider and more diverse range of learners. SOLAS remains fully committed to collaborating with our industry led apprenticeship partners to ensure that our apprenticeship programmes equip Ireland’s workforce with the skills needed both now and into the future.”