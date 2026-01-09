Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Darren McGinley appointed as new manager of Glenswilly

Darren McGinley has been named as the new manager of Glenswilly.

On a statement on social media this afternoon, the club said:

“CLG Ghleann tSúilí has ratified the appointment of Darren McGinley as Senior Men’s Team Manager for the 2026 season, following a meeting of the Executive Committee.

We wish Darren, his incoming backroom team and the players every success for the season ahead.

The club would also like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank outgoing manager Gary McDaid and his management team for their time, effort and overall contribution to the Senior Men’s team over the past two seasons, and we wish them well into the future.

The remaining adult team management positions will be ratified by the club executive committee in due course.”

