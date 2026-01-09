Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Discussions continuing on the formation of an Inishowen Chamber of Commerce

Discussions are underway with a view towards establishing a Chamber of Commerce in Inishowen.

Political and  business representatives on the peninsula had a number of exploratory meetings during 2025, including one with Letterkenny Chamber.

That meeting included a discussion on the success of the Shop LK voucher scheme.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Letterkenny Chamber President Claire McDonagh said despite national reports of a loss of consumer confidence, the scheme was a huge success over the past number of weeks……………….

Inishowen councillor Martin McDermott told Greg a similar voucher scheme in Carndonagh this year was a success, and that’s fuelled the appetite for the establishment of a full chamber……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

All Donegal gritting routes
News, Top Stories

All gritting routes to be treated as freezing rain is predicted

9 January 2026
inishowen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Discussions continuing on the formation of an Inishowen Chamber of Commerce

9 January 2026
Met Eireann warning 9/1/26
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann issue wind warning for Donegal on Sunday

9 January 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Advice to the public as pressure increases on LUH

9 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

All Donegal gritting routes
News, Top Stories

All gritting routes to be treated as freezing rain is predicted

9 January 2026
inishowen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Discussions continuing on the formation of an Inishowen Chamber of Commerce

9 January 2026
Met Eireann warning 9/1/26
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann issue wind warning for Donegal on Sunday

9 January 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Advice to the public as pressure increases on LUH

9 January 2026
intreo letterkenny
News, Top Stories

7,498 people signing on the Live Register in Donegal

9 January 2026
mercosur 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mercosur Trade Deal approved by the EU

9 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube