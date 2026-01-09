Discussions continuing on the formation of an Inishowen Chamber of Commerce

Discussions are underway with a view towards establishing a Chamber of Commerce in Inishowen.

Political and business representatives on the peninsula had a number of exploratory meetings during 2025, including one with Letterkenny Chamber.

That meeting included a discussion on the success of the Shop LK voucher scheme.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Letterkenny Chamber President Claire McDonagh said despite national reports of a loss of consumer confidence, the scheme was a huge success over the past number of weeks……………….

Inishowen councillor Martin McDermott told Greg a similar voucher scheme in Carndonagh this year was a success, and that’s fuelled the appetite for the establishment of a full chamber……….