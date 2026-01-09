Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal hurlers overcome Tyrone challenge to reach Conor McGurk Cup Semi-Final

The Donegal Hurlers defeated Tyrone to reach the semi-final of the Conor McGurk Cup last night. 

An entertaining game finished 3-13 apiece and it was Mickey McCann’s side who prevailed on penalties in Convoy. 

Donegal will now face Ulster University in the last 4 on Sunday in Jordanstown. 

The footballers start their 2026 season with a trip to Toombridge on Sunday to play Antrim in the Dr. McKenna Cup.

We’ll have full, live match coverage with Pauric Hilferty and Brendan Kilcoyne from the 1:30 throw in.

Jim McGuinness’ side need to beat Antrim by at least 16 points to top the group and guarantee a place in the semi finals.

Top Stories

Ciaran Mullooly speaking in the European Parliament 12th Nov 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mulloley highlights discovery of banned hormone in Brazilian beef

9 January 2026
Take-care-on-icy-roads
News, Top Stories

DCC warns of dangerous road conditions in South Inishowen

9 January 2026
rathmullan pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC being asked to introduce a permanent one way system in Rathmullan

9 January 2026
road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed at Meenaroy due to hazardous conditions

9 January 2026
