Donegal hurlers overcome Tyrone challenge to reach Conor McGurk Cup Semi-Final

The Donegal Hurlers defeated Tyrone to reach the semi-final of the Conor McGurk Cup last night.

An entertaining game finished 3-13 apiece and it was Mickey McCann’s side who prevailed on penalties in Convoy.

Donegal will now face Ulster University in the last 4 on Sunday in Jordanstown.

The footballers start their 2026 season with a trip to Toombridge on Sunday to play Antrim in the Dr. McKenna Cup.

We’ll have full, live match coverage with Pauric Hilferty and Brendan Kilcoyne from the 1:30 throw in.

Jim McGuinness’ side need to beat Antrim by at least 16 points to top the group and guarantee a place in the semi finals.