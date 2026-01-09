Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Man arrested in Donegal as part of investigation into dissident republican activity

As part of an investigation into dissident republican activity, Gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Functional area, Donegal Garda Division have arrested a male aged in his 30s.

The male was arrested for alleged membership of an unlawful organisation and is currently detained at a station in the Garda North Western Region under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The investigation is being supported by the Special Detective Unit.

Investigation is ongoing.

An Garda Síochána is not providing any further comment at this time

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

GARDA
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Donegal as part of investigation into dissident republican activity

9 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, an Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday January 9th

9 January 2026
Uisce Eireann Logo
News, Top Stories

Buncrana boil water notice lifted

9 January 2026
Leona Harper
News, Audio, Top Stories

Parents of late Leona Harper make fresh plea for a public inquiry

9 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

GARDA
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Donegal as part of investigation into dissident republican activity

9 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, an Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday January 9th

9 January 2026
Uisce Eireann Logo
News, Top Stories

Buncrana boil water notice lifted

9 January 2026
Leona Harper
News, Audio, Top Stories

Parents of late Leona Harper make fresh plea for a public inquiry

9 January 2026
All Donegal gritting routes
News, Top Stories

All gritting routes to be treated as freezing rain is predicted

9 January 2026
inishowen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Discussions continuing on the formation of an Inishowen Chamber of Commerce

9 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube