Man arrested in Donegal as part of investigation into dissident republican activity

As part of an investigation into dissident republican activity, Gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Functional area, Donegal Garda Division have arrested a male aged in his 30s.

The male was arrested for alleged membership of an unlawful organisation and is currently detained at a station in the Garda North Western Region under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The investigation is being supported by the Special Detective Unit.

Investigation is ongoing.

An Garda Síochána is not providing any further comment at this time