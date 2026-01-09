Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Mercosur Trade Deal approved by the EU

The European Union has approved the Mercosur trade deal.

A majority of member states confirmed they would back the agreement in Brussels today, with Ireland and France among the countries which opposed it.

It aims to increase trade opportunities with countries in South America.

Farmers here are opposed to the deal, raising concerns over the standard of beef which will be imported as a result.

The agreement will now need to be ratified by MEPs in the European Parliament.

The head of the European Commission in Ireland has condemned the Government’s decision to vote against the Mercosur Trade Agreement, saying Ireland’s stance focused too narrowly on the concerns of beef farmers.

Peter Power says, it was a “real tragedy” that the advantages of the deal, for the likes of industry and services, “didn’t get a hearing” during the debates on it in Ireland.

He says the debate was unbalanced…………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

intreo letterkenny
News, Top Stories

7,498 people signing on the Live Register in Donegal

9 January 2026
mercosur 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mercosur Trade Deal approved by the EU

9 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s The Greg Hughes Show

9 January 2026
Muff Greenway
News, Audio, Top Stories

Campaigner claims Donegal County Council is not maintaining greenways in Inishowen

9 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

intreo letterkenny
News, Top Stories

7,498 people signing on the Live Register in Donegal

9 January 2026
mercosur 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mercosur Trade Deal approved by the EU

9 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s The Greg Hughes Show

9 January 2026
Muff Greenway
News, Audio, Top Stories

Campaigner claims Donegal County Council is not maintaining greenways in Inishowen

9 January 2026
Blasket 2
News

Great Blasket Island seeking two caretakers to live there from April to October

9 January 2026
cannabis 2
News, Top Stories

Cannabis factory found on Derry’s Waterside

9 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube