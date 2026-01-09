Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mikey Place signs for NIFL Premiership side Carrick Rangers

Mikey Place

Mikey Place has left Finn Harps for NIFL Premiership side Carrick Rangers.

The 27-year-old made 26 appearances in 2025 and scored one goal.

Place will be eligible to make his Carrick Rangers debut this weekend against Queen’s University in the Irish Cup.

On joining Carrick Rangers, Place commented, “I’m really excited to be joining the club & working with Stephen – it’s a great opportunity and I’m looking forward to getting started, meeting everyone, and contributing to the team.”
Manager Stephen Baxter added, “I’m delighted to announce the signing of Mikey Place to Carrick Rangers.
We’re delighted to get him in because he’s a very versatile player with the ability to play both off the right and the left, and the wing back positions, and double up at right back.
Mikey is a very intelligent footballer with a great touch with a lot of pace off both sides.
We’ve tracked him over the last two or three years as a player, he’s someone I tried to sign three or four seasons ago so we’re very aware of his talents.
I spoke to David Jeffrey who brought Mikey to Ballymena United, he strongly recommended getting him in here because he knows of his talent.
We are all looking forward to seeing Mikey have a really good career at Carrick Rangers.”

 

