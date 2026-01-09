Mulloley highlights discovery of banned hormone in Brazilian beef

Independent Ireland says the proposed trade deal with countries in South America needs to be opposed to help protect public health.

The government has confirmed Ireland will vote against the Mercosur trade deal over farmers’ concerns about the standard of imported beef.

However, the majority of EU member states are likely to vote in favour of the proposals at a meeting of the European Council later today, which would remove certain trade barriers with four South American countries.

Ciaran Mullooly, Independent Ireland MEP for Midlands North-West, says a report in last week’s Farmers’ Journal, uncovered dangerous ingredients detected in Brazilian beef……….