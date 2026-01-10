Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Abbey Vocational School progress to MacRory Cup Semi-Final

Abbey Vocational School

Abbey Vocational School have progressed to the semi-final stage of the MacRory Cup after a 1-13 to 1-07 win over St. Mary’s of Magherafelt yesterday.

1-05 from Thomas Lenihan was a massive contribution for the Donegal school on a cold afternoon in Convoy.

Abbey will now face either St. Patrick’s Academy or Our Lady’s Castleblayney in the last four as they aim to right the wrongs of last year when they were beaten in the final of Ulster’s elite schools competition.

Elsewhere, St. Eunan’s College are into the MacLarnon Cup Semi-Finals after a 1-15 to 1-10 win over St.Malachy’s Castlewellan.

 

St. Eunan’s College
Top Stories

Stephen McCahill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stephen McCahill remembered as a devoted husband, father and businessman

10 January 2026
New Irish passport Europe
News, Audio

Almost 13,000 Irish passports recalled following printing error

10 January 2026
Preferred travel route for attendees as per Garda instructions. Please obey the rules of the road. Please follow the Garda instructions. Drive safe.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thousands of farmers to meet in Athlone for protest over Mercosur trade deal

10 January 2026
North-Atlantic-Right-Whale
News, Top Stories

Rare whale first discovered in Donegal spotted in the US

10 January 2026
