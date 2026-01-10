Abbey Vocational School progress to MacRory Cup Semi-Final

Abbey Vocational School have progressed to the semi-final stage of the MacRory Cup after a 1-13 to 1-07 win over St. Mary’s of Magherafelt yesterday.

1-05 from Thomas Lenihan was a massive contribution for the Donegal school on a cold afternoon in Convoy.

Abbey will now face either St. Patrick’s Academy or Our Lady’s Castleblayney in the last four as they aim to right the wrongs of last year when they were beaten in the final of Ulster’s elite schools competition.

Elsewhere, St. Eunan’s College are into the MacLarnon Cup Semi-Finals after a 1-15 to 1-10 win over St.Malachy’s Castlewellan.