Four people charged to court following discovery of cannabis factory in Derry

Four people have been charged to court in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory in Derry.

It was found during a planned search in the Waterside area on Thursday.

Three men aged 60, 39 and 37, and a 52-year-old woman, have been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, cultivating cannabis, and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug.

They are due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court sitting in Dungannon today.