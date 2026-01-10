Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Lots of new faces in Donegal’s team to face Antrim in Dr. McKenna Cup

Donegal have named their team to face Antrim in tomorrow’s Dr. McKenna Cup clash in Toomebridge.

Jim McGuinness’ side sees a host of new names included in both the starting line-up and in the substitutes.

The full squad for tomorrow’s game, which will be broadcast live on Highland Radio from 1:30pm, is listed below:

1. Gavin Mulreany

2. Mark Curran

3. Caolan McColgan

4. Ultan Doherty

5. Paul O’Hare

6. Caolan McGonagle

7. Max Campbell

8. Jason McGee

9. Hugh McFadden (c)

10. Dáire Ó Baoill

11. Turlough Carr

12. Oisín Caulfield

13. Conor McCahill

14. Kieran Gallagher

15. Shea Malone

16. Pádraig MacGiolla Bhríde

17. Cormac Gallagher

18. Domhnall MacGiolla Bhríde

19. Finnbarr Roarty

20. Seanán Carr

21. Ciarán Moore

22. Kevin Muldoon

23. Eoin McGeehin

24. Stephen Mc Menamin

25. Peadar Mogan

26. Brendan McCole

Top Stories

Stephen McCahill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stephen McCahill remembered as a devoted husband, father and businessman

10 January 2026
New Irish passport Europe
News, Audio

Almost 13,000 Irish passports recalled following printing error

10 January 2026
Preferred travel route for attendees as per Garda instructions. Please obey the rules of the road. Please follow the Garda instructions. Drive safe.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thousands of farmers to meet in Athlone for protest over Mercosur trade deal

10 January 2026
North-Atlantic-Right-Whale
News, Top Stories

Rare whale first discovered in Donegal spotted in the US

10 January 2026
