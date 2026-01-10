Lots of new faces in Donegal’s team to face Antrim in Dr. McKenna Cup

Donegal have named their team to face Antrim in tomorrow’s Dr. McKenna Cup clash in Toomebridge.

Jim McGuinness’ side sees a host of new names included in both the starting line-up and in the substitutes.

The full squad for tomorrow’s game, which will be broadcast live on Highland Radio from 1:30pm, is listed below:

1. Gavin Mulreany

2. Mark Curran

3. Caolan McColgan

4. Ultan Doherty

5. Paul O’Hare

6. Caolan McGonagle

7. Max Campbell

8. Jason McGee

9. Hugh McFadden (c)

10. Dáire Ó Baoill

11. Turlough Carr

12. Oisín Caulfield

13. Conor McCahill

14. Kieran Gallagher

15. Shea Malone

16. Pádraig MacGiolla Bhríde

17. Cormac Gallagher

18. Domhnall MacGiolla Bhríde

19. Finnbarr Roarty

20. Seanán Carr

21. Ciarán Moore

22. Kevin Muldoon

23. Eoin McGeehin

24. Stephen Mc Menamin

25. Peadar Mogan

26. Brendan McCole