Lots of new faces in Donegal’s team to face Antrim in Dr. McKenna Cup

Donegal have named their team to face Antrim in tomorrow’s Dr. McKenna Cup clash in Toomebridge.
Jim McGuinness’ side sees a host of new names included in both the starting line-up and in the substitutes.
The full squad for tomorrow’s game, which will be broadcast live on Highland Radio from 1:30pm, is listed below:
1. Gavin Mulreany
2. Mark Curran
3. Caolan McColgan
4. Ultan Doherty
5. Paul O’Hare
6. Caolan McGonagle
7. Max Campbell
8. Jason McGee
9. Hugh McFadden (c)
10. Dáire Ó Baoill
11. Turlough Carr
12. Oisín Caulfield
13. Conor McCahill
14. Kieran Gallagher
15. Shea Malone
16. Pádraig MacGiolla Bhríde
17. Cormac Gallagher
18. Domhnall MacGiolla Bhríde
19. Finnbarr Roarty
20. Seanán Carr
21. Ciarán Moore
22. Kevin Muldoon
23. Eoin McGeehin
24. Stephen Mc Menamin
25. Peadar Mogan
26. Brendan McCole