Retrospective action taken in Dr. McKenna Cup due to ineligible players

Two Dr. McKenna Cup matches have had their results changed due to the fielding of ineligible players.

In a statement on social media, Ulster GAA say:

“Following a meeting of Ulster CCC, reported breaches of Pre Season 3rd Level Policy & Regulations were reviewed, and the following decisions taken in relation to the fielding of ineligible players:

The Fermanagh v Cavan game is null and void and no team is awarded the points.