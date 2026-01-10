Thousands of farmers to meet in Athlone for protest over Mercosur trade deal

Thousands of farmers from all over the country are converging on the midlands today for a mass protest over the Mercosur Trade Deal.

Gardaí have warned the public to be prepared for potential traffic chaos as farmers drive tractors across the country to a rally in Athlone.

Protestors are concerned the deal – which would see major trading between the EU and a number of South American countries – could affect the quality of beef products sold here.

North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly will be in attendance and he says the protest will send a message to Europe: