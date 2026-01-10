Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Thousands of farmers to meet in Athlone for protest over Mercosur trade deal

Thousands of farmers from all over the country are converging on the midlands today for a mass protest over the Mercosur Trade Deal.

Gardaí have warned the public to be prepared for potential traffic chaos as farmers drive tractors across the country to a rally in Athlone.

Protestors are concerned the deal – which would see major trading between the EU and a number of South American countries – could affect the quality of beef products sold here.

North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly will be in attendance and he says the protest will send a message to Europe:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stephen McCahill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stephen McCahill remembered as a devoted husband, father and businessman

10 January 2026
New Irish passport Europe
News, Audio

Almost 13,000 Irish passports recalled following printing error

10 January 2026
Preferred travel route for attendees as per Garda instructions. Please obey the rules of the road. Please follow the Garda instructions. Drive safe.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thousands of farmers to meet in Athlone for protest over Mercosur trade deal

10 January 2026
North-Atlantic-Right-Whale
News, Top Stories

Rare whale first discovered in Donegal spotted in the US

10 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Stephen McCahill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stephen McCahill remembered as a devoted husband, father and businessman

10 January 2026
New Irish passport Europe
News, Audio

Almost 13,000 Irish passports recalled following printing error

10 January 2026
Preferred travel route for attendees as per Garda instructions. Please obey the rules of the road. Please follow the Garda instructions. Drive safe.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thousands of farmers to meet in Athlone for protest over Mercosur trade deal

10 January 2026
North-Atlantic-Right-Whale
News, Top Stories

Rare whale first discovered in Donegal spotted in the US

10 January 2026
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Four people charged to court following discovery of cannabis factory in Derry

10 January 2026
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Top Stories

Curraghamone to Drumboe back road impassable due to ice

10 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube