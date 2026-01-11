Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
ShopLK records 21st consecutive year of growth

Letterkenny’s shop local initiative, ShopLK, has recorded its 21st consecutive year of growth.

In 2025, annual sales of ShopLK Gift Cards reached over €9 million, representing an increase of €2.2 million on the previous year

This milestone year also saw a significant increase in the uptake of the digital ShopLK Gift Card, introduced in 2025, which now accounts for 13% of total sales.

Other innovative products, including Load Your Card, also experienced notable growth, reflecting changing consumer preferences and increased demand for flexible, locally focused gifting options.

Letterkenny Chamber Executive with Letterkenny & Milford Mayor Cllr. Ciaran Brogan celebrate the sale of €9,246,175.00 Shop LK Vouchers. Letterkenny’s shop local initiative, ShopLK, has recorded another exceptional year, marking its 21st consecutive year of growth. In 2025, annual sales of ShopLK Gift Cards reached an unprecedented €9,246,175, representing an increase of €2.2 million on the previous year. After more than two decades in operation, ShopLK continues to hold its position as Ireland’s top-selling local gift card programme. Photo Clive Wasson
ShopLK records 21st consecutive year of growth

11 January 2026
Stephen McCahill
Stephen McCahill remembered as a devoted husband, father and businessman

10 January 2026
New Irish passport Europe
Almost 13,000 Irish passports recalled following printing error

10 January 2026
Preferred travel route for attendees as per Garda instructions. Please obey the rules of the road. Please follow the Garda instructions. Drive safe.
Thousands of farmers to meet in Athlone for protest over Mercosur trade deal

10 January 2026
