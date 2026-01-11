ShopLK records 21st consecutive year of growth

Letterkenny’s shop local initiative, ShopLK, has recorded its 21st consecutive year of growth.

In 2025, annual sales of ShopLK Gift Cards reached over €9 million, representing an increase of €2.2 million on the previous year

This milestone year also saw a significant increase in the uptake of the digital ShopLK Gift Card, introduced in 2025, which now accounts for 13% of total sales.

Other innovative products, including Load Your Card, also experienced notable growth, reflecting changing consumer preferences and increased demand for flexible, locally focused gifting options.