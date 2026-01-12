Aontú says Donohue should come before Fiance Committee

Aontú wants former Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe brought before the Finance Committee, over his decision to give 10 million euro more to the World Bank than it asked for.

The party’s leader is describing it as “a serious potential conflict of interest”.

He gave the 10 million euro extra to the World Bank in April last year, before he resigned as Finance Minister in November to take up a role at the World Bank.

Peadar Tóibín says giving extra money before taking up a job with the same organisation raises major questions……….