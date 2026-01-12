Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
House prices rose again last year in Donegal

The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in County Donegal rose to €207,500 last year, up 15.3pc from €180,000 at the end of 2024, according to a national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

The survey shows that across the county this quarter, 33pc of purchasers were first-time buyers, while a total of 18pc of sales in the county were attributed to landlords leaving the market.

Average Bundoran prices rose almost 8% over 2025 to €210,000, while prices in Milford increased by just over 24% this period to an average of €205,000.

Bundoran Estate Agent Roger McCarrick believes the rest of the county is playing catch up………….

