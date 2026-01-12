Justice Minister assures Donaldson case remains active and open

Justice Minister, Jim O’Callaghan has released a statement regarding the criminal investigation into the killing of Denis Donaldson near Glenties, in April 2006.

In the statement he said that he assured the Donaldson family "that the Garda criminal investigation into Mr. Donaldson's killing remains active and open."

Continuing he said, “I have been informed by Garda authorities that directions have been received to prosecute an individual for offences in this case and proceedings are underway in this regard.”

(Statement in Full)

“It has now been nearly twenty years since Denis Donaldson was killed near Glenties, Co Donegal in April 2006. It is a matter of regret that it has not yet been possible to bring those responsible to justice.

“I met today with Mr Donaldson’s daughter, Jane Kearney, her husband, Ciarán, and their solicitor to hear directly their concerns regarding the investigation into Mr Donaldson’s killing.

“I assured the Donaldson family that the Garda criminal investigation into Mr Donaldson’s killing remains active and open.

“Furthermore, I have been informed by Garda authorities that directions have been received to prosecute an individual for offences in this case and proceedings are underway in this regard.

“In those circumstances, I conveyed to the Donaldson family that I did not consider it appropriate to establish a separate commission of inquiry.

“I emphasised the importance of allowing An Garda Síochána to continue its investigation with a view to bringing the individual before the courts as soon as possible.

“I reaffirmed the absolute commitment of An Garda Síochána to this outcome.”