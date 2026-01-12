LYFS says it could not accept conditional donation

The Manager of the Local Youth and Family Service in Donegal says there was no way they could have complied with a request that a sizeable financial donation only be used to support Irish families.

In a statement on social media at the weekend, LYFS says such an ultimatum “directly contradicts” their ethos.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Gary Glennon said people have asked why they didn’t just accept the money and use in the specified way without saying anything.

However, he said they felt they had to be honest and upfront………