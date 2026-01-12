Women in Donegal being asked to consider political leadership and representation

Women across Donegal are being urged to consider political leadership and representation.

Donegal County Council remains the most gender-imbalanced local authority in the country, with just 3 women among 37 councillors.

See Her Elected has launched its Election Workshop Series today, with the first focusing on motivation and helping participants begin building a strong and authentic candidate profile.

The workshops are free, held online, and run once a month until June.

Women can register at any time via the See Her Elected Academy platform: https://academy.seeherelected.ie.