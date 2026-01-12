Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Women in Donegal being asked to consider political leadership and representation

Women across Donegal are being urged to consider political leadership and representation.

Donegal County Council remains the most gender-imbalanced local authority in the country, with just 3 women among 37 councillors.

See Her Elected has launched its Election Workshop Series today, with the first focusing on motivation and helping participants begin building a strong and authentic candidate profile.

The workshops are free, held online, and run once a month until June.

Women can register at any time via the See Her Elected Academy platform: https://academy.seeherelected.ie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Vote Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Women in Donegal being asked to consider political leadership and representation

12 January 2026
christmas trees
News

People in Donegal being encouraged to avail of free Christmas tree recycling service

12 January 2026
phone in hand
News, Audio

Mental health charity asking people to swap screens for in-person activities

11 January 2026
Letterkenny-Youth-Family-Service-pmqfvoqewo7xzu78cya9w42y3gebweg12o67o35hw2
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Youth and Family Service express shock at ‘Irish only’ donation offer

11 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Vote Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Women in Donegal being asked to consider political leadership and representation

12 January 2026
christmas trees
News

People in Donegal being encouraged to avail of free Christmas tree recycling service

12 January 2026
phone in hand
News, Audio

Mental health charity asking people to swap screens for in-person activities

11 January 2026
Letterkenny-Youth-Family-Service-pmqfvoqewo7xzu78cya9w42y3gebweg12o67o35hw2
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Youth and Family Service express shock at ‘Irish only’ donation offer

11 January 2026
Featured-Image_Childcare-e1706528639630
News, Top Stories

Childcare services face closure if they fail to finalise Tusla registration

11 January 2026
Candle
News

Man (40s) killed in Kerry crash

11 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube