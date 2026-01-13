Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

803 without beds in hospitals nationwide today according to INMO

Pressures are continuing to mount on hospitals as people attending emergency departments continue to rise.

According to figures published by the INMO this morning 803 patients have been admitted to hospital without a bed nationwide.

The highest figure at a single hospital was University Hospital Limerick at 127.

Letterkenny University Hospital has seen a decrease in numbers today, with 32 patients awaiting beds this morning, 9 of which were in the Emergency Department.

There were 57 patients at Sligo University Hospital giving a north west total of 89.

In a statement INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “we are seeing huge numbers of patients being admitted to hospital without a bed today. We know when activity is this high across the system, patient and staff safety suffers.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Charles Ward Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘People with disabilities facing increased isolation during cold weather’ – Deputy Ward

13 January 2026
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over road gritting after Donegal County Council lorry went off road

13 January 2026
IMG_6911
News, Around the Northwest, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

New Donegal Guide launched with a digital map

13 January 2026
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted today

13 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Charles Ward Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘People with disabilities facing increased isolation during cold weather’ – Deputy Ward

13 January 2026
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over road gritting after Donegal County Council lorry went off road

13 January 2026
IMG_6911
News, Around the Northwest, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

New Donegal Guide launched with a digital map

13 January 2026
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted today

13 January 2026
inmo
News, Top Stories

803 without beds in hospitals nationwide today according to INMO

13 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-13 121257
News, Audio, Top Stories

Internet Safety Workshop tonight in Donegal Town

13 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube