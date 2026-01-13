803 without beds in hospitals nationwide today according to INMO

Pressures are continuing to mount on hospitals as people attending emergency departments continue to rise.

According to figures published by the INMO this morning 803 patients have been admitted to hospital without a bed nationwide.

The highest figure at a single hospital was University Hospital Limerick at 127.

Letterkenny University Hospital has seen a decrease in numbers today, with 32 patients awaiting beds this morning, 9 of which were in the Emergency Department.

There were 57 patients at Sligo University Hospital giving a north west total of 89.

In a statement INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “we are seeing huge numbers of patients being admitted to hospital without a bed today. We know when activity is this high across the system, patient and staff safety suffers.”