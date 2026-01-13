All systems go for second ‘Black & Amber 4 For Aidan’

The second staging of the ‘Black and Amber 4 For Aidan’ will take place in Letterkenny on Sunday, March 1st.

The four-mile road race/walk is a joint initiative between Letterkenny Athletics Club and St Eunan’s GAA Club in memory of Aidan McGlynn. Aidan died in September 2024 aged 50. The 2025 event raised €5,000 for the two local clubs and attracted an entry of 323.

Once again, the main sponsors will be Sister Sara’s Bar and Restaurant in Letterkenny.

Speaking at the launch of the event at the Gatehouse Mace Ballymacool Store, St Eunan’s GAA Club Chairman, Eugene Duffy said: “Aidan was so passionate about Letterkenny AC and St Eunan’s GAA Club and this race and walk is a fitting way to honour his memory. The two clubs have always enjoyed a great working relationship and coming together again to stage a community event in Aidan’s memory will enhance that relationship even further.”

Letterkenny AC Chairman, Raymond Birch commented: “This will be the first local road race in Letterkenny in 2026 and we are looking forward to teaming up again with our friends at St Eunan’s. We had a great response to the first staging of the race last year and we are expecting another good turnout from the community on March 1st.”

Ciaran Brogan, co-owner of Sister Sara’s, said: “Brian and I are delighted to be associated with the event. Aidan was a good and personal friend of ours and we enjoyed many great moments with football and rallying down the years. Aidan was a loyal St Eunan’s man and a loyal Letterkenny AC member. It’s great to see the two clubs he was so involved with joining forces and putting on an event which everyone in the community and take part in.

“We wish everyone associated with the road race and walk well and would encourage everyone to participate in the Black and Amber 4 For Aidan on Sunday, March 1st.”

The event, which will be held over a flat, fast course, will start at 10 am close to the entrance to Ballymacool Town Park and head out past Conwal and Tullygay. The runners and walkers will turn at the monument on the left past Kernan’s and head back into towards town. They will then turn right and into the first gate at O’Donnell Park just before the roundabout and proceed down into the carpark and finish at the St Eunan’s GAA Club’s Social Centre.

Entry fee will be €10 and online registrations will open shortly. Registrations will also be taken between 8.30 am and 9.30 am on the day of the race at the St Eunan’s GAA Club’s Social Centre which will also act as race headquarters.

All money raised will be shared by Letterkenny AC and St Eunan’s GAA Club.