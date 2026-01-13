Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Concerns raised over road gritting after Donegal County Council lorry went off road

Roads in Donegal were so bad in places last week that a Donegal County Council lorry went off the road at one point.

That’s one of the issues that came to light at a meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District this afternoon.

Cllrs Donal Mandy Kelly, Declan Meehan and Donal Coyle all moved motions seeking assurances that grit will be left at all the bins and bunkers in the area.

Officials pointed out there are 394 salt bins in the MD, and keeping them filled, as well as fulfilling the road gritting requirements is a major challenge.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly told the meeting he and other members acknowledge the challenge, but said this is the first time he has seen the council caught out:

