Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Donegal County Library offering new premium service

The Donegal County Library has announced a new premium subscription available to all registered card holders

Blinkist is being provided with the aim to provide life-long learning

This platform is being made available through a new partnership with Library Ideas LLC and sees Donegal join Libraries around the world using this service.

It will provide insights from nonfiction book, audio, and podcast summaries called Blinks.

With these summaries, users can absorb ideas and enjoy accessibility to different books.

The service is already being used by over 41 million people worldwide and can be accessed at anytime through its free app.

Karen Sheehy, Senior Executive Librarian at Donegal County Library service said, “it’s perfect for people who want to expand their knowledge but don’t always have time to read a full book.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested and vehicle seized in Derry

13 January 2026
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Home Care Assistants in Donegal may initiate industrial action next month

13 January 2026
ifa hq
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA President says this is a crucial time for farmers

13 January 2026
trolley Watch
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO calls for action to address winter overcrowding crisis

13 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested and vehicle seized in Derry

13 January 2026
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Home Care Assistants in Donegal may initiate industrial action next month

13 January 2026
ifa hq
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA President says this is a crucial time for farmers

13 January 2026
trolley Watch
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO calls for action to address winter overcrowding crisis

13 January 2026
Donegal Libraries
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Library offering new premium service

13 January 2026
melvin arena
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr voices frustration with council after football postponement

13 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube