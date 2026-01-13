Donegal County Library offering new premium service

The Donegal County Library has announced a new premium subscription available to all registered card holders

Blinkist is being provided with the aim to provide life-long learning

This platform is being made available through a new partnership with Library Ideas LLC and sees Donegal join Libraries around the world using this service.

It will provide insights from nonfiction book, audio, and podcast summaries called Blinks.

With these summaries, users can absorb ideas and enjoy accessibility to different books.

The service is already being used by over 41 million people worldwide and can be accessed at anytime through its free app.

Karen Sheehy, Senior Executive Librarian at Donegal County Library service said, “it’s perfect for people who want to expand their knowledge but don’t always have time to read a full book.”