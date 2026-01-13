Donegal Motor Club to host open evening with rally stage behind the scene set up

Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes at a stage rally? The Donegal Motor Club is pulling back the curtain and inviting the public to an exclusive Open Evening on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Starting at 7:00 pm, the event is designed to showcase the technology and dedicated people required to run modern motorsport events safely and efficiently. Whether you are a lifelong competitor, spectator, volunteer or are simply curious about how local rallies operate, the evening offers a hands-on look at the “Engine Bay” of the sport.

Interactive Demonstrations

The night will feature several live stations where attendees can get up close with the equipment used on the stages:

Vehicle Tracking: Terry Hegarty from SVS Productions will be on-site with a complete tracking system. This technology is vital for competitor safety, allowing organizers to monitor every car’s position in real-time.

Timing: Eamonn McGee will lead a demonstration on timekeeping. Actual timing clocks will be set up, showing how officials capture those crucial split seconds that decide a rally win.

Radio: Shane Forde and John Crumlish will demonstrate the radio systems that keep marshals, medics, and officials connected across the rugged Donegal landscape.

IT System: John Crumlish will also set up a replica of the IT centre used in the Rally Tracking Office, and instrumental in running the Donegal International Rally, giving a rare glimpse into how data is managed during a live event.

A Call for New Blood

While the evening is an educational showcase, it also serves a vital purpose for the future of the sport in the county. The Donegal Motor Club is actively seeking new volunteers and members to help upcoming events in areas where they previously may not have considered.

“We encourage all our current club members to attend, as we rely on our community to run these events,” a club spokesperson said. “But this is also a warm invitation to anyone with an interest in motorsport who wants to get involved. You don’t need to be a driver or co-driver to be part of the action—there is a role for everyone.”

The event is free to attend, and new members can sign up on the night.