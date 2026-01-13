Donegal routes to be gritted today

Donegal County Council have advised selected routes will be gritted from 6pm Tuesday, as Met Éireann forecasts below freezing temperatures.

Drivers have been advised to assume no road is ice free.

The routes:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

07: Milford South

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

LT: Letterkenny Town