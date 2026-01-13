Donegal routes to be gritted today

Donegal County Council have advised selected routes will be gritted from 6pm Tuesday, as Met Éireann forecasts below freezing temperatures.
Drivers have been advised to assume no road is ice free.
The routes:
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
07: Milford South
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
LT: Letterkenny Town