Donegal solar panel installation hits record high in 2025

A record number of solar panels were installed on homes in Co. Donegal in 2025, according to new data published by SEAI.

In total, 792 households in Donegal installed solar panels with Solar PV Scheme grants last year, a 18% increase on the year before.

There were also 881 SEAI grants for home solar were awarded in the county.

Nationally, 33,048 grants were awarded through the Solar PV Scheme in 2025, surpassing the 28,423 grants awarded the year before.

It represented a 16% increase over 2024 and a 49% rise compared to 2023, with 21 counties recording higher installation levels than the previous year.