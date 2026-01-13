E-scooter theft in Letterkenny

Gardaí have made an appeal for information following the theft of an E-scooter in Letterkenny.

The ‘Kukirin G2’ E-scooter was taken from Manorview Park on Sunday 11th January, at around 3:50pm.

Two males in the mid-late teens approached the rear of a property on the estate one of them who was wearing a black jumper with ‘The North Face’ in large white writing on the

front of it, black tracksuit bottoms, black coat with the hood up and black trainers stole the scooter and left in the direction of the Long Lane.

The second youth also had dark clothing on and wore his hood up.

Anyone who observed the youths or may have dash-cam footage are urged to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.