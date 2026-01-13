Gardai reiterate quad warnings after dangerous driving incident near Kilmacrennan

Gardai in Donegal have repeated their warning about the dangers of quad bikes on the public roads.

It follows reports of incidents of dangerous driving on the N56 in the area of Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan on Tuesday last, January 6th.

Gardaí received reports of youths riding quad bikes on the road, which was in a treacherous condition at the time.

A caller stated that they had to take evasive action to avoid the quads.

When gardai went to the scene, they observed three quad bikes being used on the public road, two of which had pillion passengers on board.

Gardaí signalled for the drivers to stop but they did not, veered off down a side road.

Gardai are appeal to anyone who may have travelled along the N56 in that area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on that date with a dash-cam, to make them in Milford, on 074-

9153060.

Gardai are again reminding parents of the dangers associated with the use of quads and are urging them to talk to their children about the potential risks involved, both to their safety, the safety of others and also in relation to the law surrounding their use. They are stressing –

Never allow your youth to use a quad

on public roads and make it known to them

that this behaviour will not be tolerated by

you as a parent or by Gardaí. It will be too late

to act when a tragedy happens so please act

now.

Quads are powerful machines and they have

the potential to severely or even fatally injure

someone.

When a quad is used on a public road they are

subject to the same rules as any other MPV.

They are required to be registered, taxed and

in a good roadworthy condition. The driver

must hold the appropriate driving licence and

they must be insured to drive the vehicle.