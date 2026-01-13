Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Gardai seek gold Renault Clio after fence is damaged

A fence has been damaged in what gardai are treating as a criminal damage incident at Goland Ballybofey.

Sometime between midnight and midday on Saturday last, January 10th, a fence at a house in that area was struck by a vehicle.

From car parts left at the scene it has been established that the vehicle involved may have been a gold coloured Renault Clio, from between approximately 2009  and 2013.

Gardai are urging anyone with any relevant information to contact them in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

new car
News, Top Stories

Number of newly licensed cars in Donegal rises during 2025

13 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s The Greg Hughes Show

13 January 2026
solar panels
News, Top Stories

Donegal solar panel installation hits record high in 2025

13 January 2026
ballybofey garda station
News

Gardai seek gold Renault Clio after fence is damaged

13 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

new car
News, Top Stories

Number of newly licensed cars in Donegal rises during 2025

13 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s The Greg Hughes Show

13 January 2026
solar panels
News, Top Stories

Donegal solar panel installation hits record high in 2025

13 January 2026
ballybofey garda station
News

Gardai seek gold Renault Clio after fence is damaged

13 January 2026
e scooter
News, Top Stories

E-scooter theft in Letterkenny

13 January 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Criminal damage in Buncrana on New Year’s Day

13 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube