Gardai seek gold Renault Clio after fence is damaged

A fence has been damaged in what gardai are treating as a criminal damage incident at Goland Ballybofey.

Sometime between midnight and midday on Saturday last, January 10th, a fence at a house in that area was struck by a vehicle.

From car parts left at the scene it has been established that the vehicle involved may have been a gold coloured Renault Clio, from between approximately 2009 and 2013.

Gardai are urging anyone with any relevant information to contact them in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.