Home Care Assistants in Donegal may initiate industrial action next month

Home Care Assistants in Donegal and four other counties say if the HSE doesn’t come to the table for talks on working conditions, they will consider initiating industrial action next month.

95 per cent of Siptu staff in the Home Support Service have voted for industrial action, up to and including strikes, because of what they say is the employer’s failure to honour improvements in terms and conditions which were agreed eight years ago.

Services in Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick could all be affected if action goes ahead.

Siptu Organiser Graham Macken says it’s not too late for the action to be avoided……………..