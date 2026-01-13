Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Home Care Assistants in Donegal may initiate industrial action next month

Home Care Assistants in Donegal and four other counties say if the HSE doesn’t come to the table for talks on working conditions, they will consider initiating industrial action next month.

95 per cent of Siptu staff in the Home Support Service have voted for industrial action, up to and including strikes, because of what they say is the employer’s failure to honour improvements in terms and conditions which were agreed eight years ago.

Services in Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick could all be affected if action goes ahead.

Siptu Organiser Graham Macken says it’s not too late for the action to be avoided……………..

Top Stories

Orange lifebuoy in sea on water. Life ring floating on top of water. Life ring in ocean.Toning.
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lifebuoy stolen in Mountcharles

13 January 2026
Not quad bike in question
News, Top Stories

Gardai reiterate quad warnings after dangerous driving incident near Kilmacrennan

13 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-13 102719
News, Top Stories

Appeal after tractor driven dangerously in Buncrana

13 January 2026
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested and vehicle seized in Derry

13 January 2026
