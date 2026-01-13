Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
IFA President says this is a crucial time for farmers

The up-coming EU Parliament vote on Mercosur will top the agenda when the IFA’s 71st AGM gets underway today at Bluebell in Dublin.

Thousands of farmers converged on Athlone in County Westmeath at the weekend to protest over the deal, and what it means for farmers and public health.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Agriculture Minister Martin Heyden will be in attendance today – with the meeting opening with an address from IFA President Francie Gorman.

He says it’s a crucial time for farmers around the country………….

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested and vehicle seized in Derry

13 January 2026
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Home Care Assistants in Donegal may initiate industrial action next month

13 January 2026
ifa hq
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA President says this is a crucial time for farmers

13 January 2026
trolley Watch
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO calls for action to address winter overcrowding crisis

13 January 2026
Advertisement

