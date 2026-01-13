Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
INMO calls for action to address winter overcrowding crisis

The INMO is calling on the HSE to provide more support as nurses are once again overworked during the winter months, with the North West identified as one of the areas in need of particular attention.

Of the 759 admitted patients without beds in Irish hospitals yesterday morning, 91 were in this region ; 47 in Letterkenny and 44 in Sligo.

Nurses say patients are being treated in inappropriate areas without access to the basics like oxygen and suction equipment.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha says nobody is surprised by this any more……….

