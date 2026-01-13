Internet Safety Workshop tonight in Donegal Town

The Higher Education Minister says Ireland isn’t alone in dealing with the fallout from Grok.

It comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding Elon Musk’s AI bot on X, which has allowed users to publicly undress people in images, including children.

The government is looking at fast-tracking laws at cabinet today to fine tech companies that abuse artificial intelligence.

Minister James Lawless says it’s a complicated issue……………….

Meanwhile, an interactive Internet Safety Workshop for parents takes place tonight at 7pm Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistri in Donegal Town.

It’s being run by Donegal Youth Service.

Cllr Jimmy Brogan is urging parents to attend…………