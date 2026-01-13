‘People with disabilities facing increased isolation during cold weather’ – Deputy Ward

People with disabilities and those living in defective concrete homes are facing increased isolation during the cold weather.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Charles Ward, who was speaking in the Dail this afternoon.

Speaking to Taoiseach Micheal Martin, he says decisions made in the Budget have had a massive effect on those most vulnerable in communities in Donegal and across the country.

He has also called on the Government to introduce an emergency winter payment:

In response, the Taoiseach outlined measures that can be availed of: